Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northeast Fresno Tuesday evening.Authorities responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Effie and Ashlan near Blackstone.Police say the victim was in the center median of the road and suddenly stepped into oncoming traffic.The car that hit the woman remained on the scene. Other drivers also stopped to help the woman in the road.Authorities say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She is expected to survive her injuries.