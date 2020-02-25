house fire

Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from northeast Fresno house fire

A woman was hospitalized after firefighters rescued her from a burning home in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out just after 8:30 a.m. on Barton Avenue in a neighborhood north of Nees Avenue.

Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis said the fire is believed to have started in the garage.

The woman was inside near the garage when the fire started. Firefighters were able to extricate the woman from the house. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.



One other person was able to make it out of the house safely.

Smoke and flames did move into part of the house, causing some damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
