Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police say a woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Visalia Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to a call just before 8 p.m. N. Dinuba Blvd. and W. Vine Ave. where the woman was hit while crossing the road.

Police believe she is in her 30's or 40's. She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities do not have a vehicle description at this time.
