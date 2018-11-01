Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase through Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase

HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman wearing a huge dog head with wings costume is now in custody after leading police on a short chase through southeast Houston.

Colleen Dickens, 30, was arrested and charged with robbery and felony evading.

Dickens' mother says the incident does not describe who her daughter is.

"She's not a criminal. She's just going through some stuff," Carmella Walker said.

Harris County Precinct 7 deputies said Dickens robbed a Stripes convenience store in the 2330 block of Southmore for cigarettes and $10.

Authorities say after the robbery, Dickens led them on a short chase down Parkwood near Scott Street.

Surveillance video from the end of the chase shows Dickens getting out of her vehicle with the dog head still on.

Officers say she spit on them and turned very combative. Her family says she was having a mental breakdown and is not normally combative.

"She was just getting back to herself. It's just like all of sudden, things started spinning out of control," said Walker.

Dickens family told Eyewitness News that she has two kids and is working to get her life back together.

"She's a very good person. She loves her kids very much. She takes care of her kids," said Elridge Walker, Dickens' uncle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftpolice chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Visalia DUI suspect causes five crashes in seven minutes
Minarets High School student wins FFA National Championship
Getting what you deserve when packages are delivered late
New set of Highway 269 bridges will protect town of Huron from flooding
Temple Beth Israel sign vandalized in Northwest Fresno
Central Valley magician to be featured on Netflix show
Google employees to walk out to protest treatment of women
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Show More
Merced Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia
Violence breaks out in France as people try to replicate horror film 'The Purge'
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia
VIDEO: Before and after the Oroville dam near-disaster
More News