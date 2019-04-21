collision

Woman injured after motor scooter collides with truck in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motor scooter rider is recovering in the hospital following a collision with a truck in central Fresno.

It happened Saturday afternoon on the Ashlan overpass of Highway 41.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash, but the rider was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.

It's unclear whether the rider or the driver of the truck was at fault in the crash. It's unknown if any citations were issued.
