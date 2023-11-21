1 injured after suspect opens fire near farmworkers in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was shot while working in a vineyard in Tulare County on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:15 pm in the area of Avenue 152 and Road 200, just west of Porterville.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man in his mid-20s drove up in a gray Honda and started shooting at an empty canal about 100 yards away from the workers.

Officials say a 45-year-old worker was shot in the hand.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

