Woman involved in deadly hit-and-run in central Fresno receives 2-year sentence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Michael Sampedro was a generous man who worked hard in the construction field.Monday, his sisters and loved ones told Susan Chenot that if the tables were turned, he would have never left her dying in the street. His heart was too big for that."I know Mike would have gone to the person to do anything he could for her, even just to sit there for the last moments," says Irma Sigala, a relative of Sampedro.Prosecutors say 56-year-old Chenot was speeding last August and had toxic levels of meth in her system when she struck Sampedro. Police say she stopped briefly but continued on to her family's house.RELATED:Witnesses gave investigators detailed information, including the license plate that helped them track down Chenot a few miles away. The blue Mini Cooper had visible damage to the front windshield.During the sentencing, Chenot sobbed, saying she's sincerely sorry for what she did."I understand and I want so much to help any way I can to help the family," Chenot said.Chenot's public defender told the court while she's on probation, she will get a job and pay $7,500 in restitution to Sampedro's family.Loved ones gave the judge a glimpse of who he was in life. He was the caretaker and memory maker of the family. Camping trips were always a fun tradition."He was the first one up to set up a campsite and the last one to sleep to make sure we were all safe and comfortable," Sigala said. "It's especially difficult as the days come without Mikey."Family members do not believe Chenot's recollection to investigators that she did not know she hit someone. Police say she struck Sampedro's skateboard and it sent him plummeting into a street pole.Chenot does have some criminal history.At the time of the crash, she was on probation for corporal injury to a spouse.