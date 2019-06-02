Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in New York; suspect on the loose

By Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens -- Police are looking for a man who they say brutally raped a woman in Queens.

Officials say the suspect raped the woman for several hours near 224 Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton, beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, and ending at 12 p.m.

The victim then jumped out of the suspect's window to escape.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Hosang, 53, then fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officials say Hosang punched the victim several times in the face, causing at least one fracture.

Hosang is described as approximately 5'10', weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. The red Chevrolet pickup truck has Florida license plate JZEY32.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rape
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News