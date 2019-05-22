74-year-old woman kidnapped, attacked by dog, repeatedly raped in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police say a 74-year-old woman was grabbed off the street in San Francisco, dragged into a home, attacked by a dog, held captive for five hours and repeatedly raped.

She was then left on the sidewalk.

This all happened on May 10 as the woman was going for her morning walk on Prague Street near McLaren Park, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The suspect, 47-year-old Manuel Jesus Amador, is under arrest.
