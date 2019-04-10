fatal crash

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Northeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the woman killed in last night's deadly crash in northeast Fresno.

They say 21-year-old Paige Alexander was killed when she crashed into a tree on Shepherd and Chestnut just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A growing memorial sits at the crash site where loved ones came to remember her.

Family members didn't want to speak on camera, but say the Clovis Community College student was a writer and artist who volunteered weekly feeding the homeless.

Officers plan to look at surveillance video from nearby businesses for clues about the cause of the crash.
