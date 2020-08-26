deadly fire

Woman killed after fire tears through mobile home in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are working to determine what sparked a fire that left one woman dead.

The flames broke out about 6 pm on Tuesday at a mobile home at McKinley and Marks.

The unit was located at the back of the park and with narrow streets. Fire crews had some difficulty reaching the fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was already overwhelmed by flames so they couldn't attempt a rescue.

Crews faced more challenges once they were inside the home as well.

The body of a woman believed to be the homeowner was found inside.

Firefighters and investigators are now at the home working to clean up hot spots and determine what sparked the deadly fire.
