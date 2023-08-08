Woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Kings County identified

A woman killed in a suspected DUI crash in Kings County on Sunday morning has been identified.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif (KFSN) -- A woman killed in a suspected DUI crash in Kings County on Sunday morning has been identified as 82-year-old Maria Aguerralade of Huron.

The crash happened around 11:30 am near Highway 198 and 27th Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Mariano Martinez was driving a Chevy Silverado at about 70 to 80 miles per hour when he hit a Chevy S-10 driven by Aguerralade.

She was killed, and her passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers say Martinez was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested.