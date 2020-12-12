Woman shot and killed while riding motorcycle on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed while riding a motorcycle early Saturday morning in Fresno County.Authorities have identified the woman as 21-year-old Savannah Troyn.The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 1:45 am on northbound Highway 41 near Mountain View Avenue, north of Conejo.Authorities say Tyron was a passenger on the motorcycle when she was struck by gunfire.She was ejected from the motorcycle and then run over by multiple cars.Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was questioned and is being somewhat cooperative.They are still looking into what led to the shooting and are working to identify the suspect or suspects.