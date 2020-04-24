fatal crash

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified 39-year-old Rosa Para of Cutler as the woman killed after her vehicle collided with two trucks on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened on Floral and Alta Avenues near the Fresno and Tulare county lines.

Officers say a Para was stopped at Floral Avenue and pulled forward in front of an oncoming semi-truck. The truck driver was unable to stop and crashed into her vehicle.

The crash caused the Para's car to spin out and it collided with a second truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was taken to a local hospital, but their condition has not been released.

It's unclear if the second truck driver suffered any injuries.

