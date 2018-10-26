Woman killed in Central Fresno hit and run identified

The woman killed in a hit and run crash in Central Fresno on Thursday has been identified as 51-year old Altagracia Buenrostro of Fresno.Officers say Buenrostro was trying to cross First and McKinley when a car hit her and took off.She was found lying in a gutter in front of the Popeye's restaurant.Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but she did not survive.There was a lot of debris left behind in the road.We do know Buenrostro was in the crosswalk, but it's unclear who had the green light.That's what investigators are trying to figure out.This is the 22nd fatal vehicle versus pedestrian incident so far this year."You can't rely always look both ways keep an eye for oncoming traffic," said Lieutenant Jennifer Horsford of Fresno Police.Police haven't given us a vehicle description just yet.We do know the car was going eastbound on McKinley.There are a lot of businesses at that intersection and officers plan to check all their surveillance cameras for images of the suspect vehicle.