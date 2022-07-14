fatal crash

Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County

The crash happened in the area of Manning Ave and S Marks Ave at around 7 pm.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 71-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the area of Manning Ave and S Marks Ave at around 7 pm.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the woman was driving a sedan when she pulled out in front of a semi-tanker.

The driver of the semi-tanker tried stopping in time, but could not and crashed into the sedan.

The sedan's driver died at the scene. The man driving the tanker was not injured.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countychpfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County
2-year prison term for driver in deadly Fresno County road rage crash
No bond for alleged repeat drunk driver charged with DUI manslaughter
Family of Valley dad killed in Father's Day crash pleads for answers
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,200 acres
Family feud leads to 19-year-old killing his own sister: Fresno police
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
Clovis police shoot man who was reported to be armed and disturbed
New mural in Fresno's Calwa Park honors neighborhood's unique culture
Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst offers breathtaking VR experience of park
Board votes to change name of Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
Show More
Violent court outburst as Valley child sex convict delays punishment
20-year-old man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Murder charge filed in 2008 Tulare cold case
2 homes destroyed by fire in Reedley, 6 people displaced: Officials
More TOP STORIES News