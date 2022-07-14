Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 71-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday evening.The crash happened in the area of Manning Ave and S Marks Ave at around 7 pm.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the woman was driving a sedan when she pulled out in front of a semi-tanker.The driver of the semi-tanker tried stopping in time, but could not and crashed into the sedan.The sedan's driver died at the scene. The man driving the tanker was not injured.The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.