Woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a woman in Madera County.It happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday near Oregon Avenue and Road 28 1/2.The CHP says the woman was at a two way stop when she pulled out in front of a big rig.She was pronounced on dead on scene.Officers say visibility may have contributed to the crash. They say there are large trees at the intersection, which make it difficult to see oncoming traffic.