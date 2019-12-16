crash

Woman killed in crash on Highway 168 in Fresno County

Officers believe the woman didn't see the truck, and the other driver was going the correct speed limit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after California Highway Patrol officers say she pulled out in front of another vehicle on Highway 168 in Fresno County Monday morning.

Officers say the woman was driving out of a private driveway on Academy Oaks onto Highway 168 when she pulled out in front of a pickup truck traveling eastbound on the freeway.

Officers believe the woman didn't see the truck, and the other driver was going the correct speed limit.

The woman died on the way to the hospital. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Officers say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno countycrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Baby killed, woman critical after crash with deputy patrol
Madera crash takes down tree, leaves hole in concrete fence
Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Turlock
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say
Armed homeowner finds thief outside home, detains suspect until deputies arrive
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
Girl found safe, father arrested after abduction in San Jose
Baby killed, woman critical after crash with deputy patrol
Serial killer Lawrence Bittaker dies in prison at 79
Show More
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
Protesters rally outside of PG&E headquarters in SF
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
92-year-old World War II veteran from Valley scammed out of life savings
Madera crash takes down tree, leaves hole in concrete fence
More TOP STORIES News