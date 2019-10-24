Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed a woman in Tulare County.Officers say it happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near Akers Street and Avenue 272.The CHP says the driver of a Lexus died in the head-on crash and the semi-truck driver stayed at the scene.It's still not known what led up to the crash but crews are working to clear the scene and roadway of debris.There's no word on how much longer the road will be blocked at this point, so you may want to take an alternate route if your morning commute normally takes you this way.