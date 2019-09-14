fatal crash

Woman killed in Mariposa County after lawn mower tractor overturns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in her mid-50s has been killed in Mariposa County after a lawnmower tractor she was driving overturned, throwing her 6 feet away.

The CHP says the lawn mower tractor was hauling a small trailer.

She was on Kemble Road west of State Route 49 going downhill under a bridge when she went onto a dirt shoulder.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Her name won't be released until her family is notified.
