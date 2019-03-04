Woman kills self on interstate by jumping in front of car, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities say a woman intentionally stepped out into traffic on Interstate-45 and was hit and killed on Sunday night.The accident happened on I-45 in Texas. The highway shut down for almost five hours overnight.Deputies say the woman parked her SUV on the side of the freeway, turned on the hazards and stepped out into the road."We did find some notes indicating she wanted to harm herself, suicide notes basically, apologizing to family members, saying she was sorry," said a deputy on the scene.The driver who hit her, stopped and wasn't hurt. The sheriff's office has notified the woman's family.