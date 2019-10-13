Woman known as 'serial stowaway' arrested again at Chicago airport

CHICAGO -- A woman known as a "serial stowaway" for her yearslong history of sneaking onto airplanes was arrested once again at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, 67, was charged Saturday with a felony count of criminal trespass to a registered area at an airport, Chicago police said.

Hartman was taken into custody Friday at around 10 p.m. after federal Transportation Security Administration agents said she attempted to move TSA lane dividers to get around security, according to Chicago police.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Hartman was given probation earlier this year, after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London without a ticket. She pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and was sentenced in March after agreeing to stay away from Chicago's two commercial airports.

Hartman is due in bond court Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohare airporttsacustodyairport security
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Loved ones hold candlelit vigil for Sikh community leader Guddi Sidhu
Briceburg Fire: 5,190 acres, 49 percent contained
2 women hit by vehicle in Merced, police say
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Missing Porterville man found safe in Patterson, police say
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Show More
North Carolina police officer shot in January completes 4-mile race
Sandalwood Fire: 2nd death confirmed, 76 structures destroyed in Calimesa
Nearly 60 dogs seized at N. Carolina property; mother, son charged
Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
More TOP STORIES News