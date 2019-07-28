Fresno firefighters step up to help woman who lost fence in fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire officials came together to help out a woman in need Saturday afternoon.

Last Sunday, a residential fire burned down a backyard fence. Crews came to find the woman living on the property had fallen on hard times. Her husband died a year ago, leaving her low on money. She had been unable to pay utilities for over a year.

Members of the fire department decided to help her. The group rebuilt her fence and pitched in money to get her utilities running again.

"I just kept thinking about this poor lady's troubles. I said I'll turn her water on. He said I'll fix her fence. And it all turned out to be a bit bigger than we expected," said Capt. Matt Sullivan.

Officials say they hope the fence and help with utilities can keep the woman safe and help get her back on her feet.
