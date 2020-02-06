house fire

Woman loses home, 2 dogs in central Fresno fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping a woman who lost her home and two dogs to a fire in central Fresno Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at around 10:45 p.m. at a house on Washington Avenue and Orchard Street.

Firefighters say the flames moved into the attic and could be seen rising from the roof. Smoke and flames were visible from Highway 41.

The resident said she was cooking when the fire broke out. She was able to get out of the house safely, but her two dogs didn't make it.

"Our crews did try to resuscitate the pets once they were removed from the house, but they weren't able to," said Fresno Fire Battalion Cheif Randy Reitz.

The woman suffered from some smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.
