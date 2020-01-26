Woman loses sense of security after Sanger home break-in

A life long Sanger resident who did not want to be identified says she's lost her sense of security."I checked the window, and it was broken," she said. "It was a kitchen window, but it was behind a big camellia bush.The worried neighbor called the Realtor. He called the police and then went to check on the home, stepping inside and finding Perez."He drew his firearm and held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived," says Sanger Police Lt. Brandon Coles.He had a Carry Conceal Weapons permit.According to police, Perez was arrested just two hours before the burglary for a misdemeanor offense.Lt. Coles says the suspect is well known by law enforcement and is a transient."We get a lot of vacant homes that were broken into because a lot of our transients and homeless are trying to find places to stay warm or hangout and use illegal narcotics," Cole said.Coles says there wasn't much inside the home and according to detectives, the broken window was the extent of the damage.He adds that overall break-ins are down across Sanger and when they do have them, they usually occur in vacant houses.Perez is facing charges for violating his parole, trespassing, and possibly burglary.