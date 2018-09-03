Woman made up story about kidnapping, robbery, Fresno Police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who claimed that two men kidnapped and robbed her, made up the story Fresno Police say.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman who claimed that two men kidnapped and robbed her, made up the story Fresno Police say.

Investigators say that when questioned, the woman confessed to fabricating the story.

Earlier in the day, the Fresno Police Department told Action News that the woman told law enforcement officers that two men jumped into her car, showed a gun, and demanded that she drive. She also claimed that later she went unconscious and when she awoke she was tied up in her car in a rural area of Fresno County, near Caruthers.

The woman showed up at a nearby house to ask for help. Action News spoke to the person who lives at that house who said that the situation felt strange.

Action News was also told that the woman claimed that a significant amount of cash was taken from her. She said the money was to be used to make payments for her family's trucking company. It is unclear what role that money may have planned in this case.

The Fresno Police Department says that it will continue to investigate the case. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer plans to hold a news conference on Monday to discuss the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingkidnappingarmed robberyrobberyfresno county sheriff departmentfresno police departmentFresno - SoutheastFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News