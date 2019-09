Woman on the run arrested for murder of 26-year-old man in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police arrested the woman accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man last weekend.41-year-old Desiree Ann Pedigo, also known as 'Ray Ray,' was on the run after police identified her as the suspect who stabbed William Watley at a Visalia apartment complex last Sunday.Pedigo has a lengthy criminal past, including an arrest earlier this year for siccing her dog on another man at Lincoln Oval Park. Family members say Watley was a loving son , brother and father who always supported his family.