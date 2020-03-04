Woman pinned between school bus and excursion at Caruthers Elementary, airlifted to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol says a woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a school bus near Caruthers Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.CHP says the woman was pinned in between a bus and an excursion around 3 p.m. when the school bus was trying to move into the driveway.The woman was trying to help direct the school bus driver through the parking lot islands when the incident occurred.CHP adds that the school bus was carrying a women's softball team.The woman's injuries were so severe that she was taken to the fairgrounds and then airlifted to CRMC.