Disasters & Accidents

Woman pulled over for possible DUI hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in Atwater

EMBED <>More Videos

During the traffic stop, the 26-year-old tried to run away from the scene and was struck by a car on Highway 99. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is flowing smoothly again on Highway 99 in Atwater after a driver was hit and killed by a car.

The highway patrol says the 26-year-old woman was stopped by an officer for erratic driving at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He suspected she was under the influence of alcohol and when he returned to his patrol car the woman ran from the scene.

As she tried to cross lanes of traffic she was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was completely closed in the area for about an hour and traffic was detoured.

The woman was a Merced resident but has not yet been identified.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsatwaterduifatal crashcalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
Show More
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
Coalinga's hospital could reopen by later this year
Rep. TJ Cox meets with local advocacy groups to discuss immigration reform
Wet winter provides more water for Valley crops
More TOP STORIES News