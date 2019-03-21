Woman pulled over for possible DUI hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in Atwater

Traffic is flowing smoothly again on Highway 99 in Atwater after a driver was hit and killed by a car.The highway patrol says the 26-year-old woman was stopped by an officer for erratic driving at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.He suspected she was under the influence of alcohol and when he returned to his patrol car the woman ran from the scene.As she tried to cross lanes of traffic she was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.The roadway was completely closed in the area for about an hour and traffic was detoured.The woman was a Merced resident but has not yet been identified.