Woman ran down by driver in NW Fresno Costco parking lot after road rage incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is now in the hospital after she was run over by an upset driver in northwest Fresno on Tuesday night.Fresno Police say it started near the intersection of Blythe and Gates, where a female driver pursued two victims, a man, and a woman, after possibly being cut off.The victims drove into a Costco parking lot to get away as the driver continued tailgating them, officials say. As they parked, the female victim confronted the suspect, and that's when the driver put her car into reverse and ran her over.Police say the man tried to stop the suspect."When (she) ran over the female, he grabs a wrench and breaks her window out, which causes her to leave the area," said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.The man tells Action News the suspect backed into his girlfriend and continued to step on the gas until half her body was under the vehicle.Moments after taking off the suspect turned herself in, police say.Detectives are trying to determine if the suspected driver was under the influence and the motive behind her actions. Police say she could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.The woman was taken to the hospital, and her boyfriend said she was responsive after the accident.