Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
MADERA COUNTY
Woman reported missing in Madera found safe
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3914704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Madera Police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KFSN
Thursday, August 09, 2018
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A missing woman has been found.
Mary Lou Glenn, 81, was located early Thursday morning after going missing Wednesday afternoon.
Madera police say she is home safe and thanks the public for their help finding her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing woman
madera county
Madera
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News