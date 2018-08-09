MADERA COUNTY

Woman reported missing in Madera found safe

Madera Police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A missing woman has been found.

Mary Lou Glenn, 81, was located early Thursday morning after going missing Wednesday afternoon.

Madera police say she is home safe and thanks the public for their help finding her.
