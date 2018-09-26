Woman rescued 3 days after car plunges off cliff in California

EL DORADO COUNTY, California --
A woman is recovering in the hospital after being trapped in her car for more than three days.

Authorities say the woman's truck veered off the road and flew more than 120-feet down an embankment.

Police say some kayakers nearby noticed the vehicle and called authorities.

Firefighters had to hike through the rugged terrain to stabilize the 47-year-old woman, who had sustained some major injuries.

"For the firefighters going down there, that's the hard part, because that's a steep embankment," officer Dan Lewis said. Honestly, I'm really impressed by those kayakers who took the time out of their day."

Lewis said the rescue was an effort from the ground crews and their helicopter.

"The woman is lucky to be alive," Lewis said.
