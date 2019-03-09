rescue

Woman rescued after falling down 125 feet culvert pipe at Madera County vineyard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple agencies joined forces to rescue a woman that fell 125 feet down a culvert pipe at a Madera County vineyard.

Madera County Fire rescue crews responded to the call at Almaden Cellars at 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

First responders say a female field worker fell into the pipe, which was 30-36 inches in diameter.

"It was an unknown hazard," said Batallion Chief Chris Trindade. "(The pipe) was covered with dirt, as the workers were working in the field, the ground gave way and the victim was falling."

Trindade says the woman was trapped in a confined space which required teams from the Merced County Fire Department and the Merced City Fire Department to aid the rescue.

A rescuer was lowered into the pipe and dropped harness to the victim; both were successfully pulled up, Trindade said.

The woman was transported by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center. The state of her injuries is unknown.
