Woman rescued from canal in Central Fresno

A woman is being treated at the hospital after being pulled from a Central Fresno canal. She was found floating in the waterway around nine Tuesday morning in the canal at Maroa between Shields and Dakota.When water rescue crews arrived on scene they recovered the woman from the water and performed CPR. She was transported to Community Medical Regional Center where she is expected to be okay.Fresno police officials want to warn the public that swimming in the canal may seem like a good idea in these hot temperatures but it can quickly become dangerous.Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department said, "It's unfortunate that the hot summer months people do get in the canal. It's not advisable to get in these canals there are swift currents you can get sucked under."At this time, authorities have not identified the woman but they do say she looks to be in her 30's.