Firefighters free woman trapped in car in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters used the jaws of life to free a woman after a crash in West Central Fresno.It happened just before 2 am on Blythe just south of Belmont.North Central Firefighters say the woman in a Ford Mustang crossed the left shoulder on Blythe and sideswiped a PG&E utility pole.The driver suffered minor injuries and cuts to her face from broken glass.She was trapped in the car and firefighters used the jaws of life to get her out.She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.The highway patrol is investigating to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.