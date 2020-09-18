Firefighters free woman trapped in car in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters used the jaws of life to free a woman after a crash in West Central Fresno.

It happened just before 2 am on Blythe just south of Belmont.

North Central Firefighters say the woman in a Ford Mustang crossed the left shoulder on Blythe and sideswiped a PG&E utility pole.

The driver suffered minor injuries and cuts to her face from broken glass.

She was trapped in the car and firefighters used the jaws of life to get her out.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The highway patrol is investigating to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crashfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 246,756 acres burned with 20% containment
Creek Fire: Crews brace for weather changes
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Creek Fire: More Valley kids experiencing respiratory issues
SQF Complex Fires destroy some buildings on Balch Park Road
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Creek Fire: Clovis Hills Community Church giving out donations
Show More
Creek Fire: Auberry resident mourns loss of her beloved home
Local leaders urge Newsom to let restaurants operate indoors
Get vaccinated to avoid flu and COVID-19 'double whammy', doctors say
Horse Ranch needs volunteers to care for hundreds of displaced animals
Why is the Creek Fire so hard to control?
More TOP STORIES News