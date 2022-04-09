Woman run over twice in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight between two women ended with one of them being run over twice in central Fresno.

Police were called out to The Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex around 9 pm Friday.

When they got there, they found a 25-year-old woman on the ground with serious injuries.

Investigators say the victim got in an argument with another woman who she was possibly dating.

When that woman got in her car, the victim jumped onto it as it drove away.

The victim fell off the car and got ran over twice before the suspect sped away.

Police say the suspect is a woman in her mid 30s and was likely driving a red Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fresno Police.
