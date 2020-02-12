Woman saves husband, house when couch catches fire in Merced Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman's quick thinking saved her husband and her home after their couch caught fire in Merced County Wednesday morning.It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Beachwood Drive and Lobo Avenue.Firefighters say the man, who is a patient on oxygen and has difficulty moving, had been smoking in the living room. He smelled smoke and alerted his wife.She called for help and then jumped into action."She got him out of the house with the assistance from the sheriff's department," said Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Brian Neely. "That was the scene prior to us arriving, and she used a garden hose to extinguish the fire."The fire only damaged the couch. No one was hurt, and the family will be able to return to the home.