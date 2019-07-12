Woman severely bit trying to break up dog fight in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors in the small, gated community near Bullard and Van Ness woke up to the sound of a woman screaming Thursday morning."I thought maybe she got shot," said one neighbor.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says she was instead brutally bitten by her dog.A man who did not want to be identified saw the injuries as he was leaving the neighborhood."I saw this lady coming out of her house blood running down her legs," the man said.But he did not see the Pit Bull accused of attacking his owner.He and another male dog were reportedly fighting when the woman tried to split them up.A decision that left her with huge gashes and burning wounds."At one point someone in the house attempted to intervene by pouring some gasoline on the dog and it got on her as well and they were unsuccessful that did not work," said Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. John Wages.After trying to break up the fight, the woman was taken to the hospital with severe bites to her legs, hand, and stomach.The dog was handed over to Fresno Humane Animal Services where it is currently being quarantined.Action News tried going to the home where the incident unfolded to learn more about what took place.But no one appeared to be home.The good news is the woman is expected to survive her injuries.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.