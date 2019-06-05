'Emily Doe,' woman sexually assaulted by former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, is writing memoir

NEW YORK -- The woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner and confronted him in court before his sentencing is writing a memoir.

TIMELINE: Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case

Viking Books announced Wednesday that it would publish the book, currently untitled, by the woman known publicly as Emily Doe. The publisher declined comment on whether she will use her real name. Her memoir is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Millions were enraged when Turner , an ex-Stanford University student, was sentenced to just six months in jail in 2016 after being convicted of felony sexual assault. The judge became the first recalled in California since 1932.

RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

Doe read her impact statement in court, telling Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, "until today." Her statement, more than 7,000 words, was widely read after it was released to the public.

Take a look at full coverage of the Brock Turner sexual assault case.

TIMELINE: How case against Brock Turner ignited debate on sexual assault
EMBED More News Videos

It's been more than a year since former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a campus party.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkstanford universitybookssexually assaultbrock turneru.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News