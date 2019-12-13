Woman sexually assaulted in Riverside home as husband slept beside her, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside neighborhood is on edge after a man broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept in bed next to her husband.Police say the woman was asleep in her Fair Isle Drive home around 2:40 a.m. when she woke up to a man sexually assaulting her. She woke up her husband, and the suspect ran out of the apartment.Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.He was described as a Hispanic male, about 35 to 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, with short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.Police released a sketch of the suspect and hope the public can help the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Janet Ramos at (951)826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit a Tip" feature while referencing report number 190035632.