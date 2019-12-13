Woman sexually assaulted in Riverside home as husband slept beside her, police say

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside neighborhood is on edge after a man broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept in bed next to her husband.

Police say the woman was asleep in her Fair Isle Drive home around 2:40 a.m. when she woke up to a man sexually assaulting her. She woke up her husband, and the suspect ran out of the apartment.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

He was described as a Hispanic male, about 35 to 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, with short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

Police released a sketch of the suspect and hope the public can help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Janet Ramos at (951)826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit a Tip" feature while referencing report number 190035632.
