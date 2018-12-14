Woman shot and killed in front of her newborn baby: Police

PHILADELPHIA --
A woman was shot and killed in front of her 5-day-old baby in Philadelphia, police say.

Authorities reported to a shooting around 4 a.m. Friday inside a home.

Arriving officers found the 24-year-old victim on the floor of a second floor bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the woman's 5-day-old daughter was feet away in her crib in the bedroom during the shooting.

The baby was not hurt.

She was taken to 35th police district headquarters while officers waited on Department of Human Services. She is being transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for care.

Police say there were signs of a struggle, but not forced entry.

While police search for a suspect, they say the baby's father is a person of interest. Police say the father, who was the boyfriend of the victim, was apparently not at the home during the shooting.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
