UPDATE: The woman gunned down outside her home in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk in Tomball on Friday morning has died from her wounds. Help our investigators find who killed 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza. Call 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 26, 2019

Surveillance video shows a suspect walking up to the woman and shooting her four times

A woman who was shot multiple times at point-blank range, while standing in her driveway, has died authorities say.According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza died from gunshot wounds.Barraza was shot in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said.Police continue searching for the suspect who walked up to her and shot her while she was standing in her driveway.Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the Barraza, who was setting up for a garage sale in her driveway and shooting her four times. The shooter then turns and runs off to a vehicle and drives away.Neighbor Candy Ellis heard the gunshots and called 911."Three gunshots, rapid-fire, then wait for another second or two, and then another gunshot," said Ellis.Detectives are closely examining the video in hopes of determining the type of truck the shooter was in."Video is always important. It certainly gives us a starting point," said Lt. Jeff Stauber, Harris County Sheriff's Office.Friends and loved ones can't understand why anyone would do this. The 29-year-old's mother-in-law was in shock."They just live normal lives. They are working and they're good people," said Margarita Barraza."Very cordial people, very, very nice, said hi all the time, one of those kinds of things. Kind of shocked. I'm still trying to process all of it," said Cindy Ghrist, a neighbor.Barraza volunteered for a group that works with Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish says they're shocked and saddened by the news.The video also shows Barraza husband leaving the home around 6:48 a.m. and the shooter's truck pulling up at 6:52 a.m.Investigators say the suspect drove away in a black truck.