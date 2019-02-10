SHOOTING

19-year-old woman shot outside apartment complex in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot outside her apartment building near Dakota and Marks in Central Fresno.

Witnesses say there was some sort of physical disturbance and then a series of shots were fired.

The victim is in crictical condition and headed into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center.

Police are currently looking for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
