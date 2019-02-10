#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice at an apartment complex near Dakota & Marks. We know at least one person was shot; no word yet on their condition. Currently waiting to learn more about the shooting. Expected to be briefed soon @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HgIu87AIuM — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 11, 2019

Fresno Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot outside her apartment building near Dakota and Marks in Central Fresno.Witnesses say there was some sort of physical disturbance and then a series of shots were fired.The victim is in crictical condition and headed into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center.Police are currently looking for the shooter.