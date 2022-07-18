Woman shot in Sanger, police searching for 2 men

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for two men after a shooting in Sanger.Deputies got the call after midnight from a woman at Seventh and Academy.She told authorities that about three miles away she had been forced to stop her car by two men in another car at Newmark and Central.She said the suspects got out and approached her car. When she drove off, they shot at her car.Deputies say the woman had been hit in the back of the head.She was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.There is no suspect description.