Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a homeless woman in downtown Fresno.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting victim at Monterey and E streets just after 5 am Saturday.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. Police say the victim has a single gunshot wound to her chest.

Police spent the morning searching the area for a suspect and say the victim has not been cooperative in their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TODAY: VP Pence visiting Naval Air Station Lemoore
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
2 Fresno pedestrians seriously injured in separate hit-and-run crashes
Fresno healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine journey
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
No sense of smell, family with COVID-19 couldn't detect house fire
Fresno County addressing logistical hiccups as it expands COVID vaccine rollout
Show More
Valley Congressman David Valadao appointed to high-profile House committee
Local law enforcement takes steps to ensure a safe Inauguration Day
Kings Co. residents aged 65 or older begin getting COVID-19 vaccine
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Peet's Coffee bar to open in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News