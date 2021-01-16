FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a homeless woman in downtown Fresno.
Officers responded to calls of a shooting victim at Monterey and E streets just after 5 am Saturday.
First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. Police say the victim has a single gunshot wound to her chest.
Police spent the morning searching the area for a suspect and say the victim has not been cooperative in their investigation.
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
