Woman shot twice after domestic violence situation in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have surrounded a home in central Fresno after a domestic violence situation ended in gunfire Wednesday night.

Authorities arrived at a home on Arthur and Yale Ave. just after 8 p.m. to find a woman outside who had been shot twice.

Officers say the victim was conscious and breathing, but didn't wait for an ambulance to arrive, and drove her to Community Regional Medical Center themselves.

Her condition is not yet known.

Negotiators and SWAT are currently at the scene and believe the suspect is still inside the home.

At this time, they have not made contact with the suspect.

This is a developing story.
Related topics:
fresno centraldomestic violence
