Camp Fire

29-year-old woman sought for elder abuse, stealing from wildfire survivor who lost home in Camp Fire

This photo provided by the Butte County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Brenda Rose Ashbury, accused of elder abuse, embezzlement, and grand theft related to the Camp Fire. (Butte County Sheriff's Office)

OROVILLE, Calif. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman authorities say embezzled more than $63,000 from a senior citizen who lost a home in a devastating Northern California wildfire.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury and they're asking people to help authorities find her.

RELATED: Camp Fire started by PG&E owned power transmission lines: CAL FIRE



Asbury is believed to have stolen $63,100 from a 75-year-old survivor of last year's Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes, virtually annihilating the town of Paradise.

The money was part of an insurance settlement the survivor received for the lost home.

RELATED: Most destructive California wildfires in history
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiatheftembezzlementcamp fireelder abusefatal firedeadly firewarrant arrests
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CAMP FIRE
Football helps heal town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Most destructive wildfires in California history
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Paradise Police offering $20K for new officers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert for Merced boy who disappeared with father
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Visalia Police searching for suspect who stabbed 27-year-old man
2 victims identified after deadly rollover crash on Highway 168 near Harlan Ranch
19-year-old shot, critically injured in Merced, police say
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'
Show More
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Woman in wheelchair struck, killed by driver in east central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News