Woman stabbed several times in Southeast Fresno, police searching for suspect

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a Southeast Fresno stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.Police say the stabbing happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Sierra Gardens apartment complex.According to officers, the woman was beaten and stabbed several times by a man she knew. Officers say during the incident there was a young boy inside the home along with another adult.The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.Police say the woman was able to ID the suspect and officers are currently looking for him.