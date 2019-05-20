Woman stabbed to death in Merced, deputies arrest suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing inside of a Merced home.Investigators with the Merced County Sheriff's Office say 51-year-old Raul Loeza stabbed a woman in her early 40s.The deadly attack happened at a house on Easy Street Saturday just after 11:30 p.m.Officials say they believe the victim and Loeza were involved in a domestic argument moments before the attack.Loeza cooperated with authorities and arrested.The identity of the victim has not yet been released