Woman stabbed to death in Merced, deputies arrest suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing inside of a Merced home.
Investigators with the Merced County Sheriff's Office say 51-year-old Raul Loeza stabbed a woman in her early 40s.
The deadly attack happened at a house on Easy Street Saturday just after 11:30 p.m.
Officials say they believe the victim and Loeza were involved in a domestic argument moments before the attack.
Loeza cooperated with authorities and arrested.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released
