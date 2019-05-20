homicide

Woman stabbed to death in Merced, deputies arrest suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing inside of a Merced home.

Investigators with the Merced County Sheriff's Office say 51-year-old Raul Loeza stabbed a woman in her early 40s.

The deadly attack happened at a house on Easy Street Saturday just after 11:30 p.m.

Officials say they believe the victim and Loeza were involved in a domestic argument moments before the attack.

Loeza cooperated with authorities and arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmerced countyhomicide investigationhomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Murder or self-defense? Fresno man's testimony could cast doubts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News