Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby

A Baltimore woman was stabbed to death after she stopped to give a homeless woman money to help her and her baby.

BALTIMORE --
A Baltimore woman was stabbed to death after she stopped to give a homeless woman money to help her and her baby. The shocking incident has caused some people to think twice about helping strangers.

"I was like shocked when I saw it," Odella Taylor said, referring to a metro Crime Stoppers flyer showing a photo of the victim. "When I saw the flyer, it could've been me or my husband, you know?"

Baltimore police report 52-year-old Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death after trying to help the panhandler. Smith was a passenger in a car and rolled down her window to give money to a woman who appeared to be holding a baby. She also held a sign that read, "Please help feed my baby."

An unknown man walked up, reached inside to grab Smith's wallet, and there was a struggle. Investigators tell WMAR he took out a knife and stabbed Smith in the torso before running away with the woman holding the sign.

Odella Taylor said, "I'm not going to stop my car. You know, the way times are, you don't know who to stop the car for. It's normally quiet around here. So it was a shock to me that I heard something like that."

Baltimore resident Ellison Taylor added, "It makes you think twice about helping anyone. Think twice, look twice. You know, cause I got to work early in the morning and my guard's up."

The driver of the car took Smith to the hospital, but she later died from her stab wounds.

Police are searching for the two suspects.

"Always be aware of your surroundings," said Baltimore officer Jeremy Silbert. "It doesn't matter if it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night. If you're driving, if you're walking, if you see something or someone that's suspicious, call 911. Our officers work 24 hours a day."
